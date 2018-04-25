POLITICS

Immigration judge grants asylum to woman named 'Chicagoan of the Year'

Lulu Martinez was brought to the U.S. illegally from Mexico when she was 3 years old. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Department of Justice Immigration judge has granted asylum to a Chicago woman who was brought illegally to the United States from Mexico as a child.

Lulu Martinez, 28, grew up in Portage Park and is a UIC student and graduated from Payton High School. She was brought to the U.S. illegally from Mexico when she was 3 years old.

Several years ago, she and several other young undocumented students presented themselves to border agents. That is when Martinez' request for asylum started.

Martinez was acknowledged as a "Chicagoan of the Year" for her work to help young undocumented people become citizens.

Friends and supporters rallied for her before the court hearing Wednesday.
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationjudgemexicoChicagoLoop
