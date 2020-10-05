Indiana voter registration ends Monday; early voting to begin Tuesday

Residents can register online at www.indianavoters.com or by mail as long as the form is filled out and postmarked by Monday's date. Those looking to register online will need a valid Indiana driver's license or state-issued identification card.
Vote 2020: Election Informatio
Residents can also check their voter registration status as well as find their polling place location and check the status of their provisional ballot and see who is on the ballot.
Early voting is set to begin in the state on Tuesday.