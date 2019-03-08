Politics

Indian lawmakers fight with shoes and slaps at meeting

NEW DELHI, India -- Two lawmakers in India are waiting to see if they will be disciplined after they got into a fight during a meeting.

Footage of the altercation, dubbed the "shoe brawl" by Indian media, shows MP Sharad Tripathi beating state assembly member Rakesh Singh Baghel with his slipper after an argument over the placement of names on a foundation stone for a new project. Baghel retaliated by repeatedly slapping Tripathi.

In India, shoes are considered unclean and using one as a weapon is seen as especially offensive.
