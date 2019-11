Indiana elections: Voters to decide mayoral races, fate of new casino

INDIANAPOLIS -- Voters across Indiana are casting the final ballots to decide who will fill dozens of mayoral offices, with Republicans and Democrats wrapping up competitive campaigns in several cities.The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. You must have a government issued ID to vote.Both parties have made big pushes for Tuesday's local election in Fort Wayne, where Democratic Mayor Tom Henry is seeking a fourth term leading the state's second-largest city against Republican business executive Tim Smith.Democratic Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is facing Republican state Sen. Jim Merritt, but Hogsett has a huge fundraising advantage and GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb left Merritt off a 10-city tour to boost mayoral candidates.Republicans also are targeting races in Muncie and Kokomo where Democratic mayors aren't seeking reelection.A referendum in Vigo County will decide whether a new casino can be built in Terre Haute.There are no state or federal offices up for grabs.