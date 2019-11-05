Politics

Indiana elections: Voters to decide mayoral races, fate of new casino

INDIANAPOLIS -- Voters across Indiana are casting the final ballots to decide who will fill dozens of mayoral offices, with Republicans and Democrats wrapping up competitive campaigns in several cities.

The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. You must have a government issued ID to vote.

ELECTION RESULTS: Click here to see the latest election results

Both parties have made big pushes for Tuesday's local election in Fort Wayne, where Democratic Mayor Tom Henry is seeking a fourth term leading the state's second-largest city against Republican business executive Tim Smith.

Democratic Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is facing Republican state Sen. Jim Merritt, but Hogsett has a huge fundraising advantage and GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb left Merritt off a 10-city tour to boost mayoral candidates.

Republicans also are targeting races in Muncie and Kokomo where Democratic mayors aren't seeking reelection.

A referendum in Vigo County will decide whether a new casino can be built in Terre Haute.

There are no state or federal offices up for grabs.

WLS-TV and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsindianaelection resultselection dayelection
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victims of alleged racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings speak out
Woman, 26, fatally shot inside parked car on SW Side
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
IHSA files appeal of temporary restraining order for CPS cross country sectional participants
Portillo's opens pop-up shop at Woodfield Mall
Person of interest seen driving murdered couple's stolen RV into Mexico
Parents trick kids in Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween candy prank
Show More
11-year-old NC boy who died will save lives by donating organs
Government shutdown looming ahead of Thanksgiving
'His skin was hanging off of his body': 12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
7-year-old honorary officer passes away after cancer battle
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News