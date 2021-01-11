Politics

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb starts new term, says state clawing back

By Tom Davies
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb began his second term in office Monday by looking at the coronavirus pandemic, saying the state is "steadily clawing" its way back.

Holcomb swore the oath of office during a ceremony before family members and several state officials at the Indiana State Museum, where those attending wore masks as COVID-19 precautions.

The 52-year-old Republican governor won a landslide reelection victory in November after a campaign during which his actions responding to the pandemic were the top issue.

Holcomb said he would "remain laser focused" on managing the state's recovery from the pandemic and distributing the coronavirus vaccines.

He pointed to how the state's unemployment rate has dropped from a high of 17.5% during last spring's coronavirus shutdowns to 5.0% for November and touted Indiana's low taxes and business-friendly regulations as boosting economic recovery.

"We are certainly not where we need to be, but we are steadily clawing our way back," Holcomb said.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and new state Attorney General Todd Rokita, both Republicans, also began four-year terms Monday.
