Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg expected to make 2020 White House bid official Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WLS) -- A big announcement is expected Sunday by South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.No mayor has ever been voted president directly from city hall, but that could change as he makes his 2020 White House bid official.Buttigieg has been meeting with voters across the country over that past few months and has released a campaign video. He is also already one of the top fundraisers in a crowded field of Democratic candidates, raising more than $7 million for his campaign.The 37-year-old Navy veteran could become the youngest and first openly gay U.S. President.