Politics

Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg expected to make 2020 White House bid official Sunday

EMBED <>More Videos

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is expected to make his bid for the White House in 2020 official.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WLS) -- A big announcement is expected Sunday by South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

No mayor has ever been voted president directly from city hall, but that could change as he makes his 2020 White House bid official.

Buttigieg has been meeting with voters across the country over that past few months and has released a campaign video. He is also already one of the top fundraisers in a crowded field of Democratic candidates, raising more than $7 million for his campaign.

The 37-year-old Navy veteran could become the youngest and first openly gay U.S. President.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsindianapresidential race
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police chase ends at Woodfield Mall; 4 arrested
Woman killed, man wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting
1 dead, 2 wounded in I-55 shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: 1-4 inches of snow on Sunday
Bed Bath & Beyond to close about 40 stores
Teacher told students to research games played by "enslaved children"
2 children die after tree falls on car during storm in Texas
Show More
New condom emphasizes consent by requiring four hands to open the package
Botched microblading procedure leaves woman with 4 eyebrows
Melon recalled after possible salmonella sickens 93
2 children escape separate attempted kidnappings on South Side
Kohl's offering weekly discounts for military families, veterans
More TOP STORIES News