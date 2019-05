Indiana Primary Election 2019: Gary mayor faces 8 challengers

The polls are open in Indiana for Tuesday's primary election.One big race is in Gary, where Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson is being challenged by eight candidates: Lake County Assessor Jerome Prince, Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade, Kerry Rice Sr, Eddie Tarver Jr, Mildred Alcorn, Carl Jones, Joe White and James McKnight II. The candidates spent the final weekend before the election visiting churches.Polls stay open until 6 p.m. For more information on how to register to vote, check your voting status and for voting locations, visit indianavoters.in.gov.