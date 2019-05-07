Indiana Primary Election 2019: Gary mayor faces 8 challengers

The polls are open in Indiana for Tuesday's primary election.
One big race is in Gary, where Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson is being challenged by eight candidates: Lake County Assessor Jerome Prince, Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade, Kerry Rice Sr, Eddie Tarver Jr, Mildred Alcorn, Carl Jones, Joe White and James McKnight II. The candidates spent the final weekend before the election visiting churches.
Polls stay open until 6 p.m. For more information on how to register to vote, check your voting status and for voting locations, visit indianavoters.in.gov.
