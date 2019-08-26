Indicted Chicago Alderman Ed Burke withdraws as law firm partner

Paperwork filed with Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White's office shows Ed Burke has withdrawn from his partnership at Klafter & Burke where he did property tax appeal work for many influential businesses.
Burke declined to discuss his relationship with the firm.
Accused aldermen: Chicago City Hall corruption investigations through the years
The paperwork on the partnership was signed April 12, the same day a federal indictment was made public against a real estate developer. It alleges the developer steered legal work to Burke in exchange for help with a permit and project financing.
Burke is accused of trying to intimidate developers into hiring his firm. The city's longest-service alderman faces multiple charges.
Alderman Ed Burke pleads not guilty to corruption charges
Burke has pleaded not guilty.