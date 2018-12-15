Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years. Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is stepping down from his post, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Saturday morning."Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation," Trump tweeted.During the latter half of his two years in the Trump administration, Zinke faces accusations of ethics violations for his involvement in real estate development connected to an oil company executive. He also made headlines for his departments work in reducing National Monuments in size and reshaping the department.It is unclear why Zinke is leaving. Trump tweeted that a new Secretary of the Interior will be announced next week.