Politics

Iran: Held Princeton grad student to be exchanged for scientist

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 file photo, Hua Qu, the wife of detained Chinese-American Xiyue Wang, poses for a photograph with a portrait of her family in Princeton, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's foreign minister says a detained Princeton graduate student will be exchanged for an Iranian scientist held by the U.S.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday.





The trade involves graduate student Xiyue Wang and scientist Massoud Soleimani.



President Trump separately acknowledged Wang was free in a statement from the White House, saying he "is returning to the United States."

Iran has detained dual Iranian nationals and those with Western ties in the past to be used as bargaining chips, amid heightened tensions over its collapsing nuclear deal with world powers and sanctions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprinceton boroughprinceton universityiranpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man body-slammed by Chicago police officer in video released from jail
Person in custody for crash that killed teacher, injured another woman in Orland Park: police
Officer seen drinking with Eddie Johnson under investigation for possible evidence tampering
2 dead in Forest Park shooting investigated as murder-suicide: police
2 men force girl, 15, into van at knifepoint on West Side: CPD
Motorcyclist killed in Bishop Ford crash; suspect arrested for DUI
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday
Show More
Newborn left in baby box installed last month in Crown Point
Berwyn man charged in Lombard fatal hit-and-run crash from August
Chicago icon Reverend Clay Evans honored at visitation
Chinese American Service League holds winter social
FBI warns of top holiday season scams
More TOP STORIES News