Iran: Held Princeton grad student to be exchanged for scientist

Glad that Professor Massoud Soleimani and Mr. Xiyue Wang will be joining their families shortly. Many thanks to all engaged, particularly the Swiss government. pic.twitter.com/1TeZUL0CDG — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) December 7, 2019

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's foreign minister says a detained Princeton graduate student will be exchanged for an Iranian scientist held by the U.S.Mohammad Javad Zarif made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday.The trade involves graduate student Xiyue Wang and scientist Massoud Soleimani.President Trump separately acknowledged Wang was free in a statement from the White House, saying he "is returning to the United States."Iran has detained dual Iranian nationals and those with Western ties in the past to be used as bargaining chips, amid heightened tensions over its collapsing nuclear deal with world powers and sanctions.