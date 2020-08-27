ivanka trump

Ivanka Trump introduces dad at RNC as 'people's president'

She's expected to offer personal insights into the Republican president's decision-making and draw contrasts between her father and Joe Biden.
By Darlene Superville
WASHINGTON -- Ivanka Trump says Washington hates her father because he has called out its hypocrisy.

Instead of letting Washington change him, she says President Donald Trump changed Washington, and she says the U.S. needs four more years of leadership from the "warrior" in the White House.

Introducing her father on the Republican National Convention's final night, Ivanka Trump also took a swipe at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, whom she calls "another empty vessel who will do whatever the media and the fringe of his party demands."

Senior adviser Ivanka Trump says her father doesn't surrender his beliefs to score points with the political elite. She says the working men and woman of America are the only elites he cares about scoring points with.

She says she loves him for "being real" and respects him for "being effective."

