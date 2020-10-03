Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor families urge people to vote for change

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rev. Jesse Jackson held a press conference with members of both Jacob Blake's and Breonna Taylor's families Saturday morning urging people to use their voting power and help bring justice and equality in both of their cases.Kenosha police shot and injured Blake this summer. Louisville police shot and killed Taylor back in March.Saturday's event took place at the Rainbow PUSH headquarters.The two families called for changes in the roles of local prosecutors, including state's attorneys and attorneys general, in the charging of officers who kill innocent, unarmed people as well as state legislators who need to change public policies to counter policies that give police immunity.Taylor's aunt, Biana Austin said voting in the 2020 presidential election can help bring this change.She referenced President Trump's message to the "Proud Boys" during Tuesday's presidential debate."Trump told his kind to stand back and stand down, and my message for our culture is you need to stand up and stand tall and make your voices be heard," said Austin.Both families vowed to stay united and make a change."Come together and join hands and become a mighty fist, pushing that middle finger out and start pushing those buttons in the voter booth," said Jacob Blake Sr. " We can become this fist that can change those laws."The families also want changes in the use of the grand jury process. All information might not have been provided to jurors prior to an indictment of one officer for lesser charges and no charges against the three officers involved in Taylor's death, the coalition said. The families want to know what the viability of a secret grand jury is in today's times.Hundreds are expected to join what's being dubbed a "family reunion" march that will begin outside the Blakes' home 1615 Emerson in Evanston at 3 p.m.