JB Pritzker, incoming governors meet with Trump

Illinois governor-elect JB Pritzker joined other incoming governors in Washington, D.C., to meet with President Trump.

Illinois Governor-Elect JB Pritzker met with President Trump Thursday at the White House.

Trump welcomed governors-elect from both parties to the White House. Among the other governors were Florida Republican Ron DeSantis, Georgia Republican Brian Kemp, Wisconsin Democrat Tony Evers and newly inaugurated Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican.

White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Doug Hoelscher had said they'd be discussing "shared priorities," including workforce investment, prison reform and combating the opioid epidemic.

The visitors also met with Cabinet members as part of a broader White House outreach effort to local officials.

After returning to Chicago Pritzker was asked if he thinks he will be able to work with the President. He said he would make an effort to work with the administration in order to achieve goals for the state of Illinois.

The White House said since the midterms, it has reached out to a long list of newly elected state and local officials of both parties "to open lines of communication and begin a dialogue."

