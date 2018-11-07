J.B. Pritzker thanks voters after being elected governor of Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) --Democrat J.B. Pritzker is thanking voters after getting elected governor of Illinois.
He defeated incumbent Bruce Rauner with more than 50 percent of the vote. Pritzker greeted voters and thanked his supporters for all their help at the CTA station at State and Roosevelt Wednesday.
WATCH: J.B. Pritzker's full victory speech
The 53-year-old Democrat now moving on to be the next governor of Illinois. The billionaire businessman won easily over his Republican opponent Rauner.
Pritzker dumped millions of his own money into his campaign. It was one of the most expensive governor's races in U.S. history.
"In Illinois we have a history of building ourselves up from broken places and the bonds we form in the process become the steel girders that hold us all together," Priztker said. "There is a special faith in the future, a light that burns in people who know both the agony of the hill and the freedom of the hilltop. As your governor, I will want to hoist that light high and let it show us the way."
WATCH: Bruce Rauner's full concession speech
Governor Rauner ran an aggressive campaign which attacked Pritzker at every turn, but nothing seemed to stick.
At the Drake Hotel, Rauner addressed his supporters. He thanked his family and volunteers and the people of Illinois.
"Mr. Pritzker, I said, 'God speed. I hope and pray you serve Illinois well and I look forward to assisting, with full effort, for a smooth transition,'" Rauner said.
Pritzker is speaking of hope and optimism for the state, promising to tackle Illinois' financial problems.
