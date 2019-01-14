POLITICS

JB Pritzker to be sworn in as governor of Illinois Monday

JB Pritzker will become the new governor of Illinois Monday.

By
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
The billionaire businessman comes to power with Democratic majorities backing him in both the state house and senate.

Sunday night was full of celebrations, not just for governor elect Pritzker, but for other state offices as well. Monday morning is all about ceremony.

The day will start at First Presbyterian Church in Springfield with an interfaith ceremony.

JB Pritzker: 7 things to know about Illinois' next governor
Here's what you should know about JB Pritzker before he is sworn in as the 43rd governor of Illinois on Monday, January 14.



Before the swearing in of Governor elect Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Juliana Stratton, they will take the oath of office with a super majority at the state capitol where Democrats now fully control the state legislature.

Pritzker campaigned with some bold promises, including raising the minimum wage, and legalizing recreational marijuana and sports betting.

For the most part, Pritzker and Democrats won't need Republicans to try and push through their agenda, but nevertheless, Inauguration Day is beginning with good faith promises of bipartisanship

"I'm a Democrat, I'm a progressive, I'm gonna make sure that our agenda is enacted, but I also want to listen to the Republicans, their good ideas and make sure that those, the good ones, are incorporated in our policies," Pritzker said.

WATCH: LOOK BACK AT GOV. RAUNER'S TENURE
A look back at the tenure of Gov. Bruce Rauner.



"I think there definitely will be an end to the honeymoon period, but I believe there's a real commitment to working together, talking to Republicans and Democrats, because our problems are too big for one party to solve themselves," said State Treasurer Mike Frerichs.

After Pritzker is officially sworn in, his first draft for a budget proposal will be due in a month.

ABC7 will have live coverage of the inauguration at 11 a.m. as well as on ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 News App.
