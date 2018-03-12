Jeanne Ives takes last punches against Gov. Rauner ahead of primary election

With just eight days until the Illinois primary, Republican gubernatorial candidate Jeanne Ives is making it clear that she isn't afraid of stepping on toes in the fight to unseat incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner.Regardless of the election's outcome, Ives believes the outcome will set the tone for the next four years in Illinois politics."Republican voters should ask themselves a couple things. 'One, are you proud of the job that Bruce Rauner has done are you proud of the campaign he has run?'" Ives said during a sit-down with ABC7.While Rauner fended off pressure to sign a gun dealer licensing bill on Monday, stating that he is advocating for a "comprehensive solution," Ives pounced on the issue."I'm completely opposed to that bill, and the governor should veto it immediately and let primary voters know, ahead of the primary, where he actually stands," Ives said. "I mean maybe he needs to check with his wife, which apparently he's been doing with other policy items as well."Ives has come under fire for a controversial ad attacking Rauner over his policy choices on transgender bathrooms, abortion and sanctuary cities."We have no regrets about that ad. Listen, that ad spoke the truth. That ad did not talk about any particular person, it talked about policies that Gov. Rauner put in place."Ives expressed confidence in her chances."Well, we're not going to reveal the specifics, but I will tell you that we believe we're within 10 points of Gov. Rauner, which is phenomenal considering where we started," she said.Rauner's campaign declined to comment about Ives' claims about polling.Ives also took a swipe at the two big money Democrats vying for the Democratic nomination, comparing them to Rauner."We already tried the millionaire, billionaire, no-government experience, no-political experience and I don't think J.B. Pritzker sells to anybody. Same thing with Mr. Kennedy. He's the same ilk," she said.Ives said she plans to continue her TV and radio ads and plans a state-wide fly around on Wednesday.