CHICAGO MAYOR ELECTION

Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia not running for Chicago mayor

Cook County Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Jesus "Chuy" Garcia will not run for mayor of Chicago, his campaign spokesman said Monday.

Garcia, a Cook County commissioner, forced Mayor Rahm Emanuel into a runoff in the last mayoral election. He is currently running for Congress to replace U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Chicago.

Gutierrez and others have been vocal about wanting to draft Garcia into the race following Emanuel's surprise announcement that he is not running for a third term.

RELATED: Mustache projections hope to draft a run for mayor by 'Chuy' Garcia

Friday night, a giant mustache was digitally projected onto many Chicago buildings - including City Hall, Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field. - in hopes of urging Garcia to run for mayor.

Ald. Ricardo Munoz was behind the Batman-call mustache displays.

About a dozen people have said they intend to run for mayor of Chicago.

RELATED: Who is running for mayor of Chicago?

The election is Feb. 26, 2019 and candidates can't file their paperwork with the Chicago Board of Elections until Nov. 19. The deadline to gather the required 12,500 signatures to run is Nov. 26 - just three weeks after the November elections.

RELATED: Rahm Emanuel announces he's not running for Chicago mayor re-election
