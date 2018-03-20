POLITICS

Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia wins Illinois 4th Congressional District

EMBED </>More Videos

Cook County Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia has won the Democratic primary in the race to succeed longtime Rep. Luis Gutierrez, who is retiring after 26 years. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Cook County Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia has won the Democratic primary in the race to succeed longtime Rep. Luis Gutierrez, who is retiring after 26 years.

Garcia defeated two competitors on Tuesday's ballot. He will face Republican financial adviser and first-time candidate Mark Lorch of Riverside in November.

Garcia led community activist Sol Flores and longtime Chicago police officer Richard Gonzalez in name recognition, endorsements and fundraising. In 2015, he forced incumbent Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel into an unprecedented runoff election.

Key issues in the race were immigration, affordable housing, education and crime. The heavily Hispanic and Democratic district covers Mexican, Puerto Rican and Central American swaths of Chicago and several suburbs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjesus chuy garciaprimary electionCook County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News