2020 presidential election

Joe Biden takes the lead over President Trump in Pennsylvania as vote counting continues

By 6abc Digital Staff, Yun Choi
PHILADELPHIA -- Former Vice President Joe Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Friday morning as ballot counting continued.

New numbers released by the City of Philadelphia put Biden over the top.

As of Thursday 9:15 a.m. in Pennsylvania:

*6,660,870 ballots have been counted.

*95% of the total expected vote has been counted

*63 percent of the counted ballots are election-day ballots, and 37 percent are mail ballots.

Biden: 3,295,403 (49%)
Trump: 3,289,717 (49%)
--------
Gap: 5,686

* Statewide, 94 percent of all 2,629,342 mail ballots returned so far have been counted. At least 163,501 more mail ballots need to be counted.

* 76 percent of mail ballots counted so far are for Joe Biden.

* In Philadelphia, 358,644 absentee and mail-in ballots have been returned so far. 84 percent of those have been counted, and 58,642 more need to be counted.

* Votes counted in the suburban counties: Bucks (94%), Delaware (97%), Chester (98%), Montgomery (99%).

* Results for other PA counties can be found here.



Ballot count, court battles continue

The ballot counting operation continued inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Friday.

There was a brief pause Thursday morning after a judge ruled that ballot watchers could move closer to ballot counters and maintain a six-foot distance. The count resumed a short time later.

WATCH: Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey weighs in on presidential election
EMBED More News Videos

Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey weighs in on presidential election with 6abc Jim Gardner on November 5, 2020.



Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a statement on Thursday afternoon to ask Americans for patience.

"We continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners, so I ask everyone to stay calm ... the process is working."

RELATED: Why is it taking so long to count votes? The answer is simple
EMBED More News Videos

What's the hold up? In some cases, the answer is ridiculously simple: It takes longer to open envelopes.



Pennsylvania, which holds 20 electoral votes, is one of the battleground states where the Trump campaign has launched a legal fight while ballot counting continues.

Outside the Convention Center, and in the middle of protesters on Thursday, the Trump campaign vowed to fight on.

"They will not let us see anything. They're trying to drown us out right now, where we can't be heard. We're not going away," said former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Disputes over poll watchers were concentrated largely in Philadelphia, where the Trump campaign complained its observers could not get close enough to see whether mail-in ballot envelopes had signatures along with eligible voters' names and addresses. Ballots without that could be challenged or disqualified

But Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said the process is totally open.

"In Pennsylvania, every candidate and every political party is allowed to have an authorized representative in the room observing the process," Boockvar said in an interview with CNN. "Some jurisdictions including Philly are also livestreaming, so you can literally watch their counting process from anywhere in the world. It's very transparent."

Ahead of the election, the United States Supreme Court declined to block the Pennsylvania mail-in ballot extension.

In the meantime, ballots postmarked Election Day, that arrive by Friday at 5 p.m., will be counted. In anticipation of a court battle, ballot counters are separating mail-in votes that arrived after Tuesday.

RELATED: A look at the electoral college in the 2020 election
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas breaks down the paths to victory for President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

