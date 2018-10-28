ELECTION 2018

Joe Biden to visit Illinois, host campaign rally for candidate Lauren Underwood

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) --
Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Illinois to host a rally for Democrat Lauren Underwood in the final days of her campaign against Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren in the race to represent the state's 14th Congressional District.

The rally is scheduled for the morning of Oct. 31 at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. The district includes rural and suburban areas west and north of Chicago.

Underwood is a registered nurse and in a news release Biden said that in that job she's "devoted her life to serving others."

Later that day, Biden is scheduled to appear with Brendan Kelly in Southern Illinois. Kelly is the Democratic nominee running against Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro in the race to represent the 12th Congressional District.
