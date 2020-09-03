Politics

Joe Biden coming to Kenosha in wake of Jacob Blake shooting following President Trump's visit

Kenosha curfew order ends Wednesday, officials say
By and Jesse Kirsch
KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden said he's received "overwhelming requests" from local officials for him to visit Kenosha Thursday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, which ignited days of protest and violence.

"We got to heal, we got to put things together, bring people together," Biden said. "So my purpose in going, will be to do just that and be a positive influence."

In an official campaign announcement released Wednesday, the Bidens said they want to bring Americans together to heal and address the challenges facing the country.

"On Thursday, September 3, Jill and Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin. Vice President Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face," the campaign said. "After, Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden will make a local stop."

Biden's campaign said he will be meeting with the Blake family, but it's not yet clear if he'll visit with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who had urged President Donald Trump to reconsider his Tuesday visit.

Joe Biden's announcement comes after President Donald Trump visited the city Tuesday after days of protests and violence.



Blake's family gave an update on his condition Wednesday.

"He's holding on and still heavily sedated, but he's holding on," Jacob Blake Sr. said.

Kenosha officials announced Wednesday that they would end their emergency curfew.

"After consulting with local law enforcement agencies, I have decided the curfew is no longer needed," Mayor John Antaramian said in a statement. "The last several nights have been relatively peaceful in the community, and in the judgment of law enforcement, it is appropriate to remove the curfew. However, criminal activity will not be tolerated and arrests will be made if needed. I am hopeful there will be no need to reinstate the curfew in the near future."

Not everyone was excited about Trump's visit to the city on Tuesday.

Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016, the first time a Republican has won the state since 1984. The president has made the unrest happening in Kenosha and across the country a campaign issue.

"We have seen people on both sides flip parties over what is going on. More so I think people that are on the more left-leaning side flipping to the Republican side since Kenosha," said Nick Collins, with the Republican Party of Kenosha.

But Lori Hawkins, with the Kenosha County Democratic Party, disagreed.

"What has been happening in our city, this is Donald Trump's America right how, and the chaos and upset you see is under his leadership; and that just underscores the need for change," she said.

Residents disagree on how much of difference it will make in November.

"People are set in their ways, in what they want and what they believe," Kenosha resident Peyote Reid said.

But resident LeDell Chalmers said, "I think a lot of people who are leaning toward Mr. Biden over these last three months, they are changing their minds."

Black Lives Activist of Kenosha leaders said they're not only encouraging their members to protest but also to vote.

"Whoever becomes the president, we are still going to do our job as a community and as leaders in the community, get what needs to be done, done in Kenosha," Porche Bennett said.

President Trump views damage amid Wisconsin protests



WATCH: President Trump arrives in Waukegan


President Donald Trump walks out of Air Force One after arriving in Waukegan ahead of a visit in Kenosha Tuesday.



During the president's time in Wisconsin, he met with law enforcement officials and went to see first-hand the damage caused by several days of violence at the beginning of the protests.

Officials say damage to city-owned property is estimated at nearly $2 million so far. The city's public works director, Shelly Billingsley, provided the estimate Monday night on what it would cost to replace garbage trucks, street lights and traffic signals, among other things that were destroyed or damaged over the last week.

Antaramian has said the city will request $30 million in aid from the state to help rebuild.

Trump was joined by Attorney General Bill Barr for a roundtable discussion about law enforcement's response to violent demonstrations and looting.

"The violence that erupted shortly after the shooting is simply not a legitimate response to a police shooting, and the looting and the arson were unacceptable," Barr said. "And as it progressed, it became more and more distant from the issue of racial justice. It was violence for violence sake."

Trump supporters, Black Lives Matter protests draw hundreds to downtown Kenosha during visit


As President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, his supporters and Black Lives Matter supporterss took to the streets by the hundreds, often clashing with their conflicting messages.



Several hundred Trump supporters with flags and signs lined the street outside the school, cheering the president's arrival. The president then toured the command center ad took part in a roundtable meeting with some Republican members of Congress and local law enforcement.

The president also promised federal aid to help Kenosha rebuild, announcing he will be sending $1 million to help local law enforcement, $4 million to help small businesses, and $42 million to help support other police agencies across Wisconsin.

Trump said when police do something bad they need to be held accountable, but he said that sometimes in the split second decisions they have to make, they "choke."

But when asked if he believed there was a problem with systemic racism, the president deflected.

"Well, you know, you just keep getting back to the opposite subject. We should talk about the kind of violence we've seen in Portland and here and other places. It's tremendous violence," he said. "You always get to the other side. Well, what do you think about this or that? The fact is that we have seen tremendous violence and we will put it out very, very quickly if given the chance and that's what this is all about."

Jacob Blake's family holds day of service as President Trump visits Kenosha


Jacob Blake's family did not meet with President Donald Trump when he visited Kenosha Tuesday. Instead, they organized a day of service to spread messages of peace and love.



Trump visited the city despite Evers and Antaramian, both Democrats, asking him to reconsider his visit.

"I felt the timing was wrong. We always have room for presidents to visit, candidates to come and visit. It's the process that we have and it's something that we appreciate and have people do but the timing on this we felt was not good," Antaramian said.

But Kenosha County Board supervisors also wrote to Trump, urging him not to cancel.

Meanwhile during Trump's visit, Jacob Blake's family did not meet with the president and instead held a day of service.
