Helene Walsh, wife of ex-rep Joe Walsh, picked to replace state rep who shared nude photos of ex

Helene Walsh, the wife of former Congressman Joe Walsh, has been picked to replace Nick Sauer, who was accused of sharing nude photos of his ex-girlfriend online.

CHICAGO --
Helene Miller Walsh, the wife of a conservative radio host and former Illinois congressman, will replace a former state lawmaker who resigned after being accused of sharing nude photos of an ex-girlfriend online.

The Chicago Tribune reports Walsh was selected from a pool of about 20 contenders to replace former GOP state Rep. Nick Sauer.

Walsh will also appear on the November ballot against Democrat Mary Edly-Allen for a chance to secure a full term representing parts of Chicago's north suburbs.

Her husband Joe Walsh, a one-term tea party congressman, congratulated his wife on Twitter , saying she will be a "strong, independent voice for conservative values."

Sauer resigned after Politico reported that an ex-girlfriend alleged he posted explicit photos of her on a social media site to lure other men into sexual conversations.
