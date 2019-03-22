Politics

Judge expected to rule on Deerfield assault weapons ban lawsuit

Friday at the Lake County courthouse, a judge is expected to rule on a pair of lawsuits challenging Deerfield's ban on assault weapons.

Last April, the Deerfield Village Board voted unanimously to ban some semi-automatic firearms.

The amendment to the village's gun ordinance restricts firearms village leaders define as assault weapons, such as AR-15s. Deerfield's ordinance also prohibits high-capacity magazines.

The assault-style weapon ban was supposed to go into effect last June but a judge blocked the ordinance the day before in response to the two lawsuits.

AR-15 rifles have been used in various mass shootings, including the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

The two groups fighting for their rights claim the village doesn't have the authority to enact that ban, and makes residents less safe claiming it will only hurt law-abiding gun owners.

The ordinance is patterned after Highland Park's ban on high-powered weapons, which survived a 2015 legal battle that went to the United States Supreme Court.
