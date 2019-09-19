Politics

Judge halts California law that would force President Trump to release tax returns

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at the Santa Ana Star Center, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Rio Rancho, N.M. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A federal judge has sided with the Trump campaign's request to halt a California law that's aimed at forcing the president to release his tax returns.

U.S. District Judge Morrison England Jr. said Thursday that he'll issue a formal ruling by Oct. 1.

The ruling marks a major victory for Trump, who is fighting multiple Democratic-led efforts to force him to reveal the returns. California is expected to appeal.

The Trump campaign and Republican parties have sued over the law requiring candidates to release their tax returns to appear on the March 2020 primary ballot.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law in July.

Lawyers for Trump and Republicans argue that it violates the U.S. Constitution by adding an additional requirement to run for president. They also said a federal law requiring presidents to disclose financial information supersedes state law.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstaxespresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murder charges dropped against 5 Chicago teens accused in car theft attempt
Police search for gunman on bicycle after woman shot in Fulton River District
Dozens post to social media fatal stabbing of teen
Over 2,200 fetuses found on Crete property of deceased abortion doctor
Man moves into dog shelter to help get dog adopted
Vote to name Shedd Aquarium's rescued sea otter pups
'Worse than Harvey' life-threatening floods slam Texas
Show More
Man angry at ex-girlfriend used drone to drop explosives, prosecutors say
Small plane crashes near Aurora Municipal Airport
Colt suspends production of AR-15 for civilian market
Cameron Mathison opens up about kidney cancer
3 dead in fire at Wisconsin group home
More TOP STORIES News