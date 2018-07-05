POLITICS

Judge orders Brazilian boy, 10, to be released from detention, reunited with mother

A Brazilian mother and son who were separated while trying to seek asylum have been reunited in Chicago. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Brazilian mother and her son were reunited in Chicago Thursday by order of a local judge.

Sirley Paixao and her ten-year-old son, Diego, were separated at the United States border on May 25 as they attempted to seek asylum.

Diego had been held in detention in Chicago until Thursday, when a judge ordered that he be released. Sirley hugged her attorney after the hearing.

"Gonna take him to have his hair cut, buy him clothing. He has nothing, just to get him situated," Sirley said through a translator.

Diego said he wants to go to McDonalds with his mom.

"It feels good.... I feel relieved," Diego said through a translator.


Attorneys for two other Brazilian boys, ages 9 and 15, are not ready to celebrate yet. Both boys' fathers are still detained near the United States border.

The boys' attorneys tried to convince the judge that the boys' release could pave the way for their fathers to come to Chicago on parole and care for their boys.

The boys were traumatized by the separation, attorneys said. The 15-year-old was in court today.

"I wouldn't even venture a guess what's going through his mind, because I am sure anyone here who is a parent, try to think about what your child would be thinking about," said Bridget Cambria, who serves as an attorney for the boys. "I bet you he's thinking about, 'where's my dad?'"
