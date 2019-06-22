u.s. & world

Judge removes last hurdle in Ukrainian gas mogul Dmitry Firtash extradition to Chicago

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kremlin-connected gas tycoon Dmitry Firtash will have to stand trial on bribery charges in Chicago after a federal judge Saturday afternoon denied his motion to dismiss the controversial case against him.

In a 39-page order, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer ruled that the government may move forward on charges that Firtash and a business partner used American financial institutions in their efforts to bribe public officials in India. The men attempted to rig an Indian titanium mining deal that would supply a company headquartered in Chicago, prosecutors have alleged.

RELATED: Extradition to Chicago may be imminent for Dmitry Firtash, a Ukrainian oligarch and Paul Manafort associate

As the I-Team first reported in 2013, that Chicago company was aerospace giant Boeing, which hasn't been implicated in the criminal case.

The prosecution in Chicago "is not unreasonable" wrote Judge Pallmeyer "and does not violate any of their right to due process granted by the United States Constitution."

Firtash, an oligarch and one of the wealthy-and most powerful- industrialists in Ukraine, has been under what amounts to house arrest in Austria for the past five years. He contends that the U.S. has no cause of action against him and says that he has never even been in Chicago for a visit, much less to be involved in a criminal conspiracy.

While the case is being prosecuted in Chicago, much of the criminal conduct alleged in the racketeering indictment occurred overseas.

In Saturday's ruling, Judge Pallmeyer picked apart Firtash's motion to dismiss, finding that the government has ample legal foundation to proceed against him.

According to Pallmeyer's opinion: "Indictments are generally sufficient so long as they set out the elements, apprise defendants of the nature of the charge, and allow defendants to raise the charge as a bar against further prosecutions for the same offense."
