Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer complications at age 87, Supreme Court says

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at age 87 of complications from metastatic pancreas cancer, the Supreme Court announced Friday.
By ABC7.com staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women's rights champion who became the court's second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.


Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who recently announced that she is battling a recurrence of cancer, has been hospitalized in New York City after undergoing a "minimally invasive" liver procedure.



Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court's liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court's Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery and assorted other hospitalizations after she turned 75.


She resisted calls by liberals to retire during Barack Obama's presidency at a time when Democrats held the Senate and a replacement with similar views could have been confirmed.

Instead, President Donald Trump will almost certainly try to push Ginsburg's successor through the Republican-controlled Senate - and move the conservative court even more to the right.

Ginsburg was appointed to the court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, serving more than 27 years.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
