Politics

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection, Supreme Court says

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, the Supreme Court said.
WASHINGTON -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, the Supreme Court said.

The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

She expects to be in the hospital for a day or two, the court said.

Ginsburg took part in the court's telephone arguments Monday and Tuesday and plans to do so again Wednesday, the court said.

She has been treated four times for cancer, most recently in August.

She initially sought medical care Monday, when the gallstone was first diagnosed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.ruth bader ginsburgsupreme courtu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker reveals 'Restore Illinois' plan to reopen state
Girl, 3, and grandmother attacked by pit bull while walking in Markham
Cicero nursing home to be inspected by IDPH as part of COVID-19 lawsuit
CPS alters grading policy for e-learning, students still feel penalized
Elmhurst COVID-19 patient released after 44 days in hospital
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Laurie Metcalf talks about playing the ever-resilient "Jackie"
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Schererville teachers help protect first responders
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
ICU nurse turned baker closes shop, returns to front lines
United Airlines plans to cut 3,400 positions by October
More TOP STORIES News