POLITICS

Kankakee County backs memorial to ex-Governor George Ryan, 2 other ex-governors

Former IL Gov. George Ryan on October 9, 2015.

KANKAKEE, Ill. --
An Illinois county has approved a memorial honoring three former governors from Kankakee, including convicted ex-Gov. George Ryan.

The Daily Journal reports the Kankakee County board endorsed it in a 10-to-2 vote last week. It'll be on the Kankakee courthouse lawn. It'll also be dedicated to Len Small, governor from 1921 to 1929; and Samuel Shapiro, governor in the late 1960s.

Member Michael LaGesse opposed it, saying he didn't get one call in favor.

Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes expressed reservations, citing Ryan's corruption convictions. But he said Ryan also did some "good." He voted for the plan.

The Woman's Club of Kankakee led the drive for the memorial in the city about 50 miles south of Chicago. The group hopes to have it completed in October.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmemorialgovernorKankakee County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Senate hearings for Trump Supreme Court pick Kavanaugh to get underway Tuesday
12 demonstrators arrested attempting to disrupt traffic near O'Hare
Labor Day fun mixes with politics at parades, festivals
Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh set to begin Tuesday
More Politics
Top Stories
7 injured after SUV flies off Lake Shore Drive onto construction equipment on North Side
Pedestrian struck by Metra Electric District train in Homewood
CPS students head back to school Tuesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot and humid
Tiffany Van Dyke speaks out ahead of husband's trial for Laquan McDonald murder
Gang took turns 'hacking' man to death with machete: Houston police
Woman's body recovered after Colorado River boat crash; 3 still missing
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
Show More
Arlington Heights considering truancy fines for parents
Nurse discovers colleague was premature baby she treated years ago
Tropical Storm Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
Northwestern doctoral student among 6 fatally shot in Chicago weekend violence
More News