Kanye West to meet with Trump at White House Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago-born rapper Kanye West will have lunch with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday.
Trump, who calls the rapper a longtime friend, told "Fox and Friends" on Thursday, "He's a different kind of guy and that's OK with me."
Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told ABC News Jared Kushner is also expected to be there.
"Kanye West is coming to the White House to have lunch with President Trump and he will also meet with Jared Kushner. Topics of discussions will include manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago," Sanders said.
The White House also said former NFL great Jim Brown, a civil rights leader who's met with Trump previously, is expected to attend.
West's wife, Kim Kardashian, has previously visited the White House twice to discuss clemency for individuals serving life sentences from non-violent drug crimes.
Trump recently tweeted praise for West, who closed a "Saturday Night Live" show wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and delivering an unscripted pro-Trump message after the credits rolled.
The rapper met with then president-elect at Trump Tower weeks after the 2016 election, a month before Trump's inauguration, and has said they both have "dragon energy."
Last month, West said he would be moving back to Chicago for good. He was seen at City Hall earlier this week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.