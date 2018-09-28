WASHINGTON --The Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to advance Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor.
The 11-10 vote Friday came just one day after Republicans heard testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teens. Kavanaugh denied the accusation.
At the last minute, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, said he could not promise to vote for Kavanaugh on the Senate floor and called for a delay of up to a week for a further investigation.
Flake, the deciding vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee, voted to advance Kavanaugh's nomination to a full floor vote, but said the vote should be delayed for up to a week to allow time for the investigation of Christine Blasey Ford's claims.
Republicans voted to move ahead with Kavanaugh's nomination.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley noted the timing on Senate vote was up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
President Donald Trump said he found Christine Blasey Ford "a very credible witness."
Trump told reporters Friday at the White House that he thought Ford's testimony Thursday to the Senate Judiciary Committee "was very compelling" and that "she looks like a very fine woman, very fine woman."
But Trump also said he thought Kavanaugh's adamant denial "really something that I hadn't seen before. It was incredible."
Trump called it "an incredible moment I think in the history of our country."
The maneuvering followed an emotional day of testimony from both Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford that exposed divisions over justice, fairness and who should be believed. Coming weeks before the midterm elections, it ensured the debate would play into the fight for control of Congress.
As lawmakers wrangled over process, protesters swarmed Capitol Hill. Two women cornered Flake in an elevator and, through tears, implored him to change his mind.
Attention turned to a handful of undecided moderates in both parties, most notably Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, two Republicans who have been willing to buck party leaders before. Neither has said whether she would vote to confirm Kavanaugh.
Democrats running in tough re-election races this fall also faced pressure over their decisions. Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida, who is faces a difficult contest in a swing state, announced he was voting against Kavanaugh, as did Sen. Joe Donnelly of Indiana, who is seeking re-election in a state President Donald Trump won handily in 2016.
"The allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh are disturbing and credible," Donnelly said in a statement. "In the interest of getting as much information as possible, I believe the allegations should be investigated by the FBI."
Democrats are also pushing to subpoena Mark Judge, a high school friend of Kavanaugh who Ford testified was a witness to the alleged assault.
Judge has said he does not recall the incident, and a Democratic motion to subpoena him was blocked by Republicans in a vote. Several Democrats, including Kamala Harris of California and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, walked out of the hearing room.
Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont said it was as if Judge had "effectively nailed a do not disturb sign, and apparently the Republicans on this committee are satisfied."
Leahy said it's not that Democrats are trying to delay the nomination ahead of the congressional elections as Republicans contend. "This is about doing our job," he said.
Meanwhile, there were signs that Thursday's remarkable testimony before the panel - in which Kavanaugh angrily declared his innocence and Ford recounted the moment in which she says he attacked her - had registered negatively with two organizations whose support Kavanaugh had earlier received.
The American Bar Association, which previously gave Kavanaugh its highest rating of "well qualified," asked the Senate committee and the full Senate to delay their votes until the FBI could do a full background check on the assault claims - something President Donald Trump has refused to order. Grassley, too, has refused.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed that Friday, telling reporters that Kavanaugh has already "been through six separate background investigations by the FBI."
Late Thursday, the magazine of the Jesuit religious order in the United States withdrew its endorsement of Kavanaugh, saying the nomination was no longer in the interests of the country and "should be withdrawn."
"If Senate Republicans proceed with his nomination, they will be prioritizing policy aims over a woman's report of an assault," the "America" editors wrote. "Were he to be confirmed without this allegation being firmly disproved, it would hang over his future decisions on the Supreme Court for decades and further divide the country."
Kavanaugh has repeatedly cited his Roman Catholic faith and his years as a student at the Jesuit-run Georgetown Prep school in Maryland.
Meanwhile, former President George W. Bush has been advocating for Kavanaugh with wavering senators in recent days, according to a person familiar with Bush's outreach who wasn't authorized to speak publicly.
The White House said it was also engaging with wavering GOP senators, but provided few details.
Flake's decision has been among the most watched, and he had told reporters it was "a tough call" as he left the Capitol late Thursday.
The Arizonan had been holed up with other key senators - Collins, Murkowski, and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia - after the daylong hearing in Collins' hide-away office on the third floor in the Capitol.
At the private meeting of GOP senators late Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell led a round of applause for Grassley as well as Sen. Lindsey Graham after the South Carolina senator's dramatic defense of Kavanaugh at the hearing.
But Collins raised questions, including her interest in hearing testimony from Judge, according to a GOP aide familiar with the session but unauthorized to discuss it and granted anonymity. To satisfy her, the committee released a letter from Judge reiterating late Thursday that he did not recall the incident and explaining that as a "recovering alcoholic and a cancer survivor" he has "struggled with depression and anxiety" and avoids public speaking. It was unclear if that resolved Collins' interest in asking him to appear.
Thursday's testimony appeared to have only sharpened the partisan divide over Trump's nominee. Republicans praised Ford's bravery in coming forward, but many of them said her account won't affect their support for Kavanaugh.
At the daylong session, Ford and Kavanaugh both said the event and the public controversy that has erupted 36 years later had altered their lives forever and for the worse - perhaps the only thing they agreed on.
Telling her story in person for the first time, Ford, a California psychology professor, quietly told the nation and the Senate Judiciary Committee her long-held secret of the alleged assault in locked room at a gathering of friends when she was just 15. The memory - and Kavanaugh's laughter during the act - was "locked" in her brain, she said: "100 percent." Hours later, Kavanaugh angrily denied it, alternating a loud, defiant tone with near tears as he addressed the Senate Judiciary Committee.
"You have replaced 'advice and consent' with 'search and destroy,'" he said, referring to the Constitution's charge to senators' duties in confirming high officials. Trump's tweet later used the same "search and destroy" language.
Repeatedly Democrats asked Kavanaugh to call for an FBI investigation into the claims. He did not.
"I welcome whatever the committee wants to do," he said.
Republicans are reluctant for several reasons, including the likelihood that further investigations could push a vote past the November elections that may switch Senate control back to the Democrats and make consideration of any Trump nominee more difficult.
In an interview with WBEZ Friday morning, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner said senators should postpone the vote until they fully investigate the sexual misconduct and assault allegations against Kavanaugh.
"Dr. Ford's allegations are very serious and they seem very credible. I believe that they deserve to be investigated and I believe a vote should be postponed until they are fully investigated," Rauner said.
"Well, I will say this," he added when asked if he would vote for Kavanaugh if he were a senator. "These allegations are very serious. I think the truth needs to be determined and that should determine, in the end, how a senator should vote."
SEX ASSAULT HOTLINES SEE SPIKE DURING KAVANAUGH HEARINGS
This story can be tough for people who are living with their own trauma. RAINN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network and the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, said in a tweet Friday morning that the number of people who called their hotline Thursday during the hearings was 201 percent above average.
As the hearings continue, the conversation of abuse and how to prevent it is top of mind for many. Experts say these hearings can provide a teachable moment for many, including parents and teenagers.
Yesenia Maldonado, who counsels victims of sexual abuse and assault, said it's important for young people to understand consensual interactions.
"The highest risk group of those sexually abused are girls between the ages of 16 and 24," Maldonado said.
"We have noticed folks are having conversations less about their own healing journey and more about what they are seeing all around them that, quite honestly, is re-triggering events," said Dorri McWhorter, CEO of YWCA Chicago.
The YWCA has had a rape crisis hotline for years. The said over the past year they have seen the volume of calls rise 30 percent.
If you are struggling with the coverage of the Kavanaugh hearing, there are people who can help.
You can call the RAINN sexual assault hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE. For more information, visit RAINN.org.
