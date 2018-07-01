POLITICS

Sen. Susan Collins won't support SCOTUS nominee who'd overturn Roe v. Wade

EMBED </>More Videos

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, warned that she would oppose any nominee who would consider overturning the ruling in Roe v. Wade that legalizes abortion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON --
Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote for President Donald Trump's upcoming pick for the Supreme Court, has warned that she would oppose any nominee who would consider overturning the ruling in Roe v. Wade that legalizes abortion.

"A candidate for this important position who would overturn Roe v. Wade would not be acceptable to me because that would indicate an activist agenda that I don't want to see a judge have. That would indicate to me a failure to respect precedent," Collins said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

Collins called the ruling "settled law," pointing out that it was reaffirmed under the Fourteenth Amendment in the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling.

Trump has said he will pick a nominee by July 9 from a list of 25 judges. Trump's nominee must eventually be approved by a full Senate vote; though she is a member of the Republican party, Collins has been known to cross party lines and proven to be a pivotal vote in a Senate with a razor-thin party margin.

MORE: How a new Supreme Court justice gets on the bench
EMBED More News Videos

With the retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, the two non-judicial branches of the federal government with work together to get a new justice on the bench.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsabortionsupreme courtu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpu.s. supreme courtrepublicanssenateMaine
Related
How a new Supreme Court justice gets on the bench
POLITICS
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot unveils ethics plan
Former Trump adviser Chicagoan George Papadopoulos may scrap plea deal
Chicago launches new information portal on website
More Politics
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News