EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3569327" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Trump commutes life sentence for Alice Marie Johnson.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3573049" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alice Johnson spoke to ''Good Morning America'' about her reunion with her family, her connection with Kim Kardashian West and her message for President Trump.

Kim Kardashian West is back in Washington D.C. talking about criminal justice reform.The reality star returned to the White House on Wednesday to sit in on a meeting with some of President Trump's staff.West recently convinced the president toDuring Wednesday's meeting, West took part in a listening session on clemency and prison reform.Several White House officials, including Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were in the meeting.