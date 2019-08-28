Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race

Gillibrand, who represents New York, tweeted a video that announced the ending of her campaign.
"I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it's important to know how you can best serve," she tweeted.
Today, I am ending my campaign for president.— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 28, 2019
I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve.
To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let's go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate. pic.twitter.com/xM5NGfgFGT
Gillibrand entered a large field of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders from a diner in Troy, New York in January.
"I'm running for President of the United States because as a young mom I will fight for your children as hard as I would fight for my own," she said at the time.