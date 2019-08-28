Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race

Today, I am ending my campaign for president.



NEW YORK -- U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.Gillibrand, who represents New York, tweeted a video that announced the ending of her campaign."I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it's important to know how you can best serve," she tweeted.Gillibrand entered a large field of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders from a diner in Troy, New York in January."I'm running for President of the United States because as a young mom I will fight for your children as hard as I would fight for my own," she said at the time.