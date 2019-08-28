Politics

Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race

NEW YORK -- U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

Gillibrand, who represents New York, tweeted a video that announced the ending of her campaign.

"I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it's important to know how you can best serve," she tweeted.



Gillibrand entered a large field of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders from a diner in Troy, New York in January.

"I'm running for President of the United States because as a young mom I will fight for your children as hard as I would fight for my own," she said at the time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityu.s. & world2020 presidential electionkirsten gillibrand
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 2, killed after temporary walls fell over at Orland Park mall store ID'd
Girl, 16, fatally shot outside Dolton convenience store ID'd
Missing Joliet girl found dead in Des Plaines River
WATCH LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian hits US Virgin Islands
Woman who played dead while family was killed takes the stand
Dramatic video shows Coast Guard rescuing couple from Lake Michigan
Residents fight to keep their units affordable housing
Show More
Study: Teen vape smoke exposure increased over last 4 years
Chicago's Kumiko cocktail bar named among 'world's greatest places'
SWAT team responds to hostage situation in Lincoln Park
Minor league pitcher's family, including toddler, murdered
Apple says contractors won't listen to Siri recordings anymore
More TOP STORIES News