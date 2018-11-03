CHICAGO (WLS) --Republican and political newcomer Erika Harold is taking on Democratic State Senator Kwame Raoul in what's expected to be a tight race for Illinois attorney general.
Need information on where and when to vote? Just Click Here
"The last 6 to 10 days, there's been kind of a flurry behind the scenes," said Thom Serafin, of Serafin & Associates.
Raoul has painted Harold with the same brush as President Trump, whose rhetoric has alienated large numbers of urban and suburban voters.
RELATED: Tips to save you time on Election Day
Harold describes the race as a referendum on the independence of the Attorney General's office, which for 16 years has been in the hands of Lisa Madigan.
"After people see that my opponent received $1 million from Speaker Madigan on Friday, they will know which one of us has the courage to be independent," Harold said.
"Who we elect as attorney general - not only in this state, but in states throughout our land - matters more than any time in American history," Raoul said.
Political observers say the race will boil down to turnout and to how many voters chose to split their vote between Democrats and Republicans.
"Once you get outside the City of Chicago, which is very blue, there is a tendency for people to want to vote Republican, but there are no Republican candidates they're interested in. She is an attractive candidate, so it's an easy place for you to put that vote there," Serafin said.
Harold is wrapping up her campaign at a rally in west suburban Lisle Monday afternoon, while Raoul is finishing up in Peoria.
Voters can register to vote at their polling place both for early voting and on Election Day. Find your early voting site here.
Click here for full election coverage, candidate profiles and voter information from ABC7