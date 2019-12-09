Deadline approaches to wipe away unpaid parking tickets with Chicago's City Sticker Debt Relief Plan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you have old, unpaid parking tickets in Chicago, it's your chance to have your slate wiped clean before the New Year.
Mayor Lightfoot is pushing her City Sticker Debt Relief Plan, where drivers can apply to have old tickets on their record erased. The debt forgiveness aims to help those who have financial hardships. To qualify you must have at least three outstanding tickets and have a current City Sticker.
If you are planning to take advantage of this opportunity, you have to act quickly. The deadline to apply is December 15th.
To apply or sign up for a payment plan, visit the New Start Chicago website. The site is a one-stop-shop for information on how to access payment plans, suspended driver's license and ticketing reforms, and assistance with paying utility bills.
