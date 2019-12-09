tickets

Deadline approaches to wipe away unpaid parking tickets with Chicago's City Sticker Debt Relief Plan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you have old, unpaid parking tickets in Chicago, it's your chance to have your slate wiped clean before the New Year.

RELATED: Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes changes to Chicago's system of fines, fees

Mayor Lightfoot is pushing her City Sticker Debt Relief Plan, where drivers can apply to have old tickets on their record erased. The debt forgiveness aims to help those who have financial hardships. To qualify you must have at least three outstanding tickets and have a current City Sticker.

If you are planning to take advantage of this opportunity, you have to act quickly. The deadline to apply is December 15th.

To apply or sign up for a payment plan, visit the New Start Chicago website. The site is a one-stop-shop for information on how to access payment plans, suspended driver's license and ticketing reforms, and assistance with paying utility bills.

RELATED: Chicago Public Library to eliminate overdue fines on books starting Tuesday
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsticketschicagolori lightfootparkingred light cameras
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TICKETS
Short green lights found at some Chicago red light camera intersections
Alaska university accepting PB&J as parking ticket payment
Teen arrested again with fake World Series tickets: police
South Side man fined for yard violations at home he doesn't own
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Autopsy planned for Monday for Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD
38 vehicles set on fire in tow yard arsons on South, Far South Side
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
Man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Portage Park, police say
How you could fall victim to this year's top holiday scams
3 charged with armed carjacking of ride-share vehicle on NW Side
Vanna White to host Wheel of Fortune
Show More
3 men indicted for murder of key witness in Amber Guyger trial
Police search for suspect in deadly Maywood hit-and-run
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing at least 5
Miss South Africa crowned 2019 Miss Universe
How to avoid hackers when online shopping
More TOP STORIES News