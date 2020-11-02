2020 presidential election

Voters turn out to cast their ballot ahead of last day for early voting Monday

About half of the county's voters had already cast their ballots as of Saturday night
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting is hitting record levels during the final weekend before Election Day.

County clerks have been encouraging voters to take part in early voting because of the pandemic. They said voters have taken advantage of the early voting options, voting in person or by mail in large numbers.

A record 90 million voters requested a ballot by mail, but the vote count could be delayed.



Many last-minute early voters made their selections at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton late Sunday afternoon as early voting ends Monday.

RELATED: Election 2020: Meet the Candidates on Illinois ballots

"I was a little worried about getting here on Tuesday and with all the COVID restrictions, just being a really long line," said voter Paul Sangorska.

Ted Estes has been watching voters go in and out of his early voting site while working as a poll watcher.
"I have been doing that yesterday and today. Yesterday there was a lot of people here. This afternoon has been a little bit lighter than yesterday," he said.

The DuPage County Clerk said at this rate, even light turnout on Tuesday would break the turnout record.

As of Saturday night, about half of the county's voters had already cast their ballots. More than 327,000 voters in total. Compare that to the 2016 general election, where the final turnout in the county was just over 434,000 voters.

With Election Day just two days away, many groups are continuing their efforts to get voters to the polls.

Over in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, volunteers picking up election signs and door hangers to target the immigrant community in the city and the suburbs.

Around 2.8 million votes have been casted in Illinois, one-thirds above the 2016 election's early voting count.



"Many of our community members are still opting to vote on Election Day, which makes our work even more important in the upcoming days as we get out the vote," said Bassem Kawar with the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

"A lot of Muslims are based in DuPage County and we don't have extremely high turnout for voting. It's been going up thankfully," added Mariya Mujahid with the IL Muslim Civic Coalition.

RELATED: Chicago residents turn out in final weekend ahead of election day 2020

For those of you who have mail-in ballots still at home, it's highly encouraged at this point to drop off your ballot at an early voting location Monday or your polling precinct on Election Day.

Early voting ends on Nov. 2.
