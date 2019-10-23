Politics

Lawmakers propose 'first of its kind' bill to ban youth football

Parents, how would you feel if you were told your child could not play youth football?

A lawmaker in Massachusetts is proposing a bill that aims to ban tackle football for kids before eighth grade as a way to protect them from brain injuries like CTE, also known as Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

RELATED: Playing football at early age linked to health risks of CTE

If passed, the law would be the first of its kind in the country.

Supporters of House Bill 2007 released a PSA which said football is to CTE like smoking is to lung cancer.

"Why are we hurting our kids' brains at such a young age?" asked Dr. Robert Stern, Director of Clinical Research at the BU CTE Center.

While some parents support it, critics have called the bill an overreach into the rights of parents to allow their kids to play a game.

"Parents do not want their government telling them when their kids can play football," one parent said.

To keep up with the latest updates and process click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschildren's healthfootballfamilyu.s. & worldpoliticsbills
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot delivers budget address as city faces $838M deficit
Teachers strike march in Chicago as mayor gives budget address
Cubs to hire David Ross as next manager: ESPN
Great Highwood Pumpkin Fest celebrates 10 years of jack-o'-lantern walls
Family says Burr Oak Cemetery 'disrupted' relative's gravesite
Indiana man arrested in 1988 Gary cold case
Hackers can crack passwords thought to be strong, access accounts
Show More
Mom spooked after seeing 'ghost baby' in son's crib
3 charged in Jefferson Park carjacking; 2 kids were in backseat
Chicago named Rattiest City: Orkin
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from California police officer
Macy's national holiday hiring event Thursday
More TOP STORIES News