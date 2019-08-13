CHICAGO -- The Illinois Gaming Board released a study on the feasibility of locating a gambling casino in Chicago.
The views of Las Vegas-based Union Gaming Analytics came Tuesday as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot expressed concern about the ability of a casino to make money.
The study found that none of the five sites is financially feasible.
The study said the casinos would barely turn a profit because of the "onerous tax and fee structure."
Casino gambling in Chicago was authorized this year by the General Assembly. Under the law, a Chicago casino operator would have to pay a $250,000 application fee upfront, a $15 million "reconciliation" fee when the license is issued and up to $120 million in gambling position fees.
Lightfoot said Monday financial experts have said the upfront tax payments embedded into the casino statute wouldn't allow for a casino operator to be successful.
The Gaming Board can ask legislators to reconsider the terms.
WLS contributed to this article.
Chicago casino feasibility study shows no profitable site, Mayor expresses concerns
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News