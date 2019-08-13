Politics

Chicago casino feasibility study shows no profitable site, Mayor expresses concerns

CHICAGO -- The Illinois Gaming Board released a study on the feasibility of locating a gambling casino in Chicago.

The views of Las Vegas-based Union Gaming Analytics came Tuesday as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot expressed concern about the ability of a casino to make money.

The study found that none of the five sites is financially feasible.

The study said the casinos would barely turn a profit because of the "onerous tax and fee structure."

Casino gambling in Chicago was authorized this year by the General Assembly. Under the law, a Chicago casino operator would have to pay a $250,000 application fee upfront, a $15 million "reconciliation" fee when the license is issued and up to $120 million in gambling position fees.

Lightfoot said Monday financial experts have said the upfront tax payments embedded into the casino statute wouldn't allow for a casino operator to be successful.

The Gaming Board can ask legislators to reconsider the terms.

