Lori Lightfoot calls for unity to Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot called for unity Thursday to the Illinois Senate in Springfield.She promised to cooperate with lawmakers to create opportunity and change for the city and state. Lightfoot introduced herself and her goals for the future."We are open and anxious to learn from others in the state and across the nation on how we can build a better, greater Chicago," said Lightfoot.In her speech she said that she hopes her visit marks the beginning of a "strong and productive" working relationship with the chamber.She also met with newly elected Governor JB Pritzker.Lightfoot takes office next month replacing Mayor Rahm Emanuel.