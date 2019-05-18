Politics

Lightfoot continues Neighborhood Listening Tour ahead of inauguration day

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The historic inauguration of Chicago Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot is just days away.

Lightfoot spent Saturday gathering ideas from Chicagoans on a Neighborhood Listening Tour ahead of taking office.

"People all over the city, no matter where they live, they just want a decent life," Lightfoot said. "They want to be respected. They want to be heard. They want their neighborhoods to be safe."

Lightfoot joined the tour in 2018 just days after she announced her candidacy for mayor. On Saturday, Lightfoot did a lot of listening and marched with mothers who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Among those mothers was Mary Long, whose only child, Eric, was shot and killed as he walked to his car from a restaurant in 2012.

"It's very important that the mayor is marching with us today, but we need more than protest," Long said. "We need a plan."

Since winning the election, Lightfoot has laid out some of what she sees as the city's most pressing problems, including segregation, gun violence and economic inequality.

"If she's the mayor of change, as she says, that means you change from the bottom up, not the top down" said Clifton McFowler of Build Chicago. "We need the resources and investment to come to my community, the South Austin area."

Lightfoot will replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who decided not to seek a third term in office. Emanuel, who sometimes had a strained relationship with Chicago's Black community, left the office for the last time on Friday.

"We've got to see what happens when she gets in office," said Chicago resident Joseph Williams. "We've got to see if she's going to give us that promise she put out there. At the end of the day, we have to give her a chance and see what happens."

Lightfoot finished up her public schedule for the weekend by visiting a Northwest Side church. She continues to promise to heal a city fractured by both violence and poverty.
Lightfoot will be sworn in as the 56th Mayor of Chicago on Monday. Live coverage of the inauguration begins at 10 a.m. Monday on ABC7, abc7chicago.com and our news app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagosouth looplori lightfootrahm emanuelchicago mayor election
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral arrangements set for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy fog, afternoon storms Saturday
Confirmed measles case in Chicago
Bark in the Park celebrates its 25th Anniversary at Soldier Field
Car crashes into wall outside Illinois Governor's mansion
Police: Alleged shooter, 19, charged after wounding 7 near Ball State
Vienna Beef hot dogs recalled
Show More
Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa
Video: FDNY fighting billboard fire in middle of Times Square
Maleah Davis' mom: 'I want to hope that she is (still alive)'
War of Will wins Preakness, holds off riderless horse
13-year-old boy seriously injured in NW suburban hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News