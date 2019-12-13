Mayor Lori Lightfoot encourages business leaders to get involved in 2020 census efforts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Political and business leaders gathered in Chicago Thursday to discuss and encourage participation in the 2020 U.S. census.Andrea Zopp is co-chair of the Complete Count Committee. She said the gathering at Harold Washington Library on Thursday had three objectives: ensuring leaders know the census' importance, explaining how businesses can help make a complete count and getting commitment from business leaders that they'll act.Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the event, saying the city is spending $2.7 million on promoting the census.Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also attended."This is critically important to help our fellow Illinoisans get the representation that they deserve," Pritzker said. "And of course, it helps us maximize the dollars that we get back from the federal government."