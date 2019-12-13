Politics

Mayor Lori Lightfoot encourages business leaders to get involved in 2020 census efforts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Political and business leaders gathered in Chicago Thursday to discuss and encourage participation in the 2020 U.S. census.

Andrea Zopp is co-chair of the Complete Count Committee. She said the gathering at Harold Washington Library on Thursday had three objectives: ensuring leaders know the census' importance, explaining how businesses can help make a complete count and getting commitment from business leaders that they'll act.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the event, saying the city is spending $2.7 million on promoting the census.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also attended.

"This is critically important to help our fellow Illinoisans get the representation that they deserve," Pritzker said. "And of course, it helps us maximize the dollars that we get back from the federal government."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagobusinesslori lightfootjb pritzkerpoliticscensus
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 3, struck by stray bullet in Lawndale
3 men found shot, 1 killed, on Chicago's South Side
10 former NFL players accused of health care fraud
Democrats, Republicans join together to condemn neo-Nazi running for Congress again
Chicago Spanish-language newspaper Hoy to shutter Friday
Man charged with murder in Howard CTA train station shooting
Illinois attorney general files lawsuit against Juul
Show More
'I did not perceive myself to be a principal': North Lawndale alum returns to inspire students
Former top aide of Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown gets 2 years for perjury
Man, 19, charged in death of nurse in Little Village
3 teens shot near near Julian HS on South Side
Orland Park educator faces grooming charge
More TOP STORIES News