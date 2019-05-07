Politics

Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot meets with Ivanka Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in D.C.

Chicago's mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot is in Washington D.C. meeting with lawmakers.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLS) -- Mayor Elect Lori Lightfoot is in Washington D.C. for a day of meetings that included a stop at the White House. Lightfoot also had several meetings with the top congressional democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

It has been a busy day in the Nation's Capital as Mayor Elect Lori Lightfoot begins the first of three days of meeting in the nation's capital in an effort to build relationships with lawmakers.

The first stop for Lori Lightfoot was to the White House where she met with Ivanka Trump in what could be seen as an attempt to help Chicago repair what had been a rocky relationship between the President and the current mayor of Chicago.

The Lightfoot's next stop was at the Capitol for a meeting with the most powerful woman in Washington, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
