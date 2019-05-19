Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot to make last stop on listening tour ahead of inauguration day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The historic inauguration of Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot is one day away.Lightfoot's last stop on her listening tour will be Sunday morning at Resurrected Life Church International on the city's Northwest Side.Lightfoot began the tour in 2018 just days after she announced her candidacy for mayor.On Saturday, Lightfoot attended the South Shore Works 4th Annual Summit, where she shared part of her vision for the city.In her remarks, the former federal prosecutor called on adults to be strong role models for young people.Lightfoot also joined the "Mother's March: Disrupting Violence" in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday. The event brought together numerous community organizations protesting gun violence and calling for peace.Lightfoot said more broadly than violence issues, Chicagoans need to see each other in a new way."People all over the city, no matter where they live, they just want a decent life," Lightfoot said. "They want to be respected. They want to be heard. They want their neighborhoods to be safe."Lightfoot will replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who decided not to seek a third term in office. She met with her transition team on Friday, to review the over 100 page report prepared for her.Lightfoot will be sworn in as the 56th Mayor of Chicago on Monday. Live coverage of the inauguration begins at 10 a.m. Monday on ABC7, abc7chicago.com and our news app.