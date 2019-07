Lightfoot tries to put hot mic controversy to rest days after calling police union official a 'clown'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has signaled that she's ready to move on after making a remark about a police union official that was caught on a hot mic.At Wednesday's City Council meeting, a hot mic captured Lightfoot calling the first-vice president of Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police a "F-O-P clown."Patrick Murray was disputing the recent firing of four officers over the Laquan McDonald investigation."I am sorry that I said it out loud," Lightfoot stated on Wednesday.The mayor tried to put the issue to rest again Friday."There's no more to say about that. I said what I said the other day. Something I shouldn't have said out loud. And I think we've got bigger fish to fry," Lightfoot said.But hours later, the police union sent a letter to the city's aldermen, calling on them to "show the proper respect to Chicago's finest by asking the Mayor to formally apologize so that we may move forward."ABC 7 has reached out to the mayor's office for a response.