Politics

Lightfoot tries to put hot mic controversy to rest days after calling police union official a 'clown'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has signaled that she's ready to move on after making a remark about a police union official that was caught on a hot mic.

At Wednesday's City Council meeting, a hot mic captured Lightfoot calling the first-vice president of Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police a "F-O-P clown."

Patrick Murray was disputing the recent firing of four officers over the Laquan McDonald investigation.

"I am sorry that I said it out loud," Lightfoot stated on Wednesday.

The mayor tried to put the issue to rest again Friday.

"There's no more to say about that. I said what I said the other day. Something I shouldn't have said out loud. And I think we've got bigger fish to fry," Lightfoot said.

But hours later, the police union sent a letter to the city's aldermen, calling on them to "show the proper respect to Chicago's finest by asking the Mayor to formally apologize so that we may move forward."

ABC 7 has reached out to the mayor's office for a response.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslori lightfoot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA fires operator of Red Line train that killed woman who dropped phone on tracks
World's largest steam locomotive draws large crowds in Chicago area
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Man sentenced in 1977 disappearance of Chicago candy heiress released from prison
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Chicago police step up security for weekend festivals
Workers suspended after high lead levels found in University Park drinking water
Show More
4 charged in attack on girl, 15, with special needs in Chicago
Popular Libertyville trail closed due to coyote concerns
Street chess in downtown Chicago
100 years later, shadow of Red Summer race riots still hangs over Chicago
Durbin: Intelligence agencies going on the offensive to prevent election breaches
More TOP STORIES News