Mayor Lori Lightfoot weighs in on 1st presidential debate with Tweet

Several months ago, I was cut from a debate of the “frontrunner” candidates and public polls had me at 3%.



Today I am Mayor of Chicago.



To all the Democrats running for president, I say this: if you are running for the right reasons, never stop fighting. — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) June 13, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is weighing in on the first Presidential debate that will feature 20 of 23 Democratic candidates.In a tweet Mayor Lightfoot said, "Several months ago I was cut from a debate of the "frontrunner" candidates and public polls had me at 3 percent. Today I am Mayor of Chicago. To all the Democrats running for President, I say this: if you are running for the right reasons, never stop fighting."Three candidates failed to meet the polling and fundraising measures.The DNC will host two days of debates in Miami later this month.