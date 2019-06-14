Mayor Lori Lightfoot weighs in on 1st presidential debate with Tweet

In a tweet Mayor Lightfoot said, "Several months ago I was cut from a debate of the "frontrunner" candidates and public polls had me at 3 percent. Today I am Mayor of Chicago. To all the Democrats running for President, I say this: if you are running for the right reasons, never stop fighting."
Several months ago, I was cut from a debate of the “frontrunner” candidates and public polls had me at 3%.— Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) June 13, 2019
Three candidates failed to meet the polling and fundraising measures.
The DNC will host two days of debates in Miami later this month.