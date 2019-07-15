Mayor Lori Lightfoot writes open letter to Trump about why Chicago police won't assist in ICE raids

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago politicians have stressed they will not assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents with any raids in the city.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot wrote an open letter to President Donald Trump in the Washington Post on Sunday, urging the commander in chief to rethink the "harmful policies his administration is promoting."
Lightfoot's letter was published on the same day that Chicago and other major cities across the country braced for ICE raids that were expected to target more than 2,000 with final deportation orders.
Lightfoot ordered the Chicago Police Department on Friday to not cooperate with ICE agents and to not give them access to police databases, she wrote.
The mayor asked Trump to "consider the lasting harm that the mere threat of these raids is doing to children all over this country."
She stressed that "any such efforts by ICE in our city will be met with fierce resistance from Chicagoans."
Immigration advocates have been mobilizing in response to the threats of raids.
Only a handful of arrests seem to have taken place nationwide this weekend. In Chicago, an Edgewater woman and her 2-year-old daughter were briefly taken into custody Friday before being released with an order of supervision.
