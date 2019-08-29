Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers State of the City address: WATCH LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5501645" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lori Lightfoot will deliver her first State of the City address Thursday evening, focused primarily on the city's financial situation and debt.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will deliver her first State of the City address Thursday evening, focused primarily on the city's financial situation and debt.Lightfoot will make her primetime address shortly after 6 p.m., and will talk about the city's financial situation and her vision for fixing it.It's expected the mayor will offer some specifics when it comes to Chicago's current financial situation, just how bad the deficit is, and her general vision for how to meet those challenges.Lightfoot inherited a budget deficit that ranges between $750 million and $1 billion, according to what she's told aldermen in meetings over the past two days. She told ABC7 Eyewitness News in an interview that she will be very frank with residents about the city's finances, keeping her campaign promise of making government more transparent."We are going to lay out, in very bold relief, what we walked into, the steps that we've been taking to date to try to address the fiscal mess, and then what the path forward looks like, and asking for partnership, not only from legislative leaders but from the people of the city of Chicago," she said.According to 3rd Ward Alderman Pat Dowell, who is chair of the budget committee, the mayor is loath to raise property taxes, but due to the city's financial straits is keeping all options on the table."It is going to have to be something that is a combined restructuring of the government, sacrifice, really on everyone's part," said Laurence Msall, president of the Civic Federation. "Organized labor is going to have to contribute, city taxpayers are going to have to contribute, businesses are contributing and will need to continue to contribute to that."The mayor has been asking aldermen to partner with her in coming up with solutions to the massive budget hole largely caused by pension liabilities that are nearing $30 billion in total.She has talked about the revenue a casino could offer, but according to Dowell she is not counting on recreational marijuana to provide much help.