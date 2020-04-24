Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot's COVID-19 emergency powers request approved by City Council

Mayor Lightfoot asked for emergency powers to make decisions about COVID-19-related spending at their discretion without council approval.
Aldermen passed her request 29-21 Friday. The measure only needed a majority, 26 votes, to pass.
The council first took up the mayor's request on Wednesday during a virtual session that turned heated.
A small group of aldermen objected to giving Lightfoot such sweeping authority and they pushed any decision to Friday.
"I think it is important that we work in collaboration and we need to make sure that every voice is heard," said 25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez. "This is again not the time for power grabs. This is the time for collaboration and governing in good faith."
"If we wait, we lose," Mayor Lightfoot said. "We can't afford to lose. Our residents' lives are on the line, and we have to move quickly in this pandemic."