Politics

Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70

Linda Tripp leaves her Columbia, Maryland, home for her second appearance before the Whitewater grand jury on July 2, 1998. (Karin Cooper/Getty Images, File)

WASHINGTON -- Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died Wednesday at age 70.

Her death was confirmed by attorney Joseph Murtha. He provided no further details.

In August 1994, Tripp became a public affairs specialist at the Pentagon, where Lewinsky worked after being a White House intern. The two reportedly became friends.

Tripp made secret tapes of conversations with Lewinsky, who told her she had had an affair with Clinton. Tripp turned almost 20 hours of tapes over to Kenneth Starr, the independent prosecutor investigating the president, prompting the investigation that led to his impeachment.

As news broke Wednesday that Tripp was near death, Lewinsky tweeted that she hoped for her recovery "no matter the past."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbill clintonmonica lewinskyu.s. & worldwashington, d.c.
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports largest spike in COVID-19 deaths, cases yet
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago liquor sales curfew starts Thursday, mayor announces
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms racing through Chicago area
Chicago firefighter dies of 'complications of COVID-19'
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
21 shot, 7 fatally Tuesday in Chicago
NYC hospital worker, mother of twins, dies from COVID-19
CA woman shares experience battling coronavirus through journaling
What to know about Illinois' 15,078 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News